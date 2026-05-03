The monopoly of hate

If you are a normal voter, you have any number of parties you can support and vote for. There is the DMK, AIADMK, TDP, NCP, PDP, TMC, INC, JD(S) and JD(U), the NCP again, TRS, the new TVK, CPM, CPI and so on. There is no shortage of parties with different platforms.

But if your primary interest lies in the bullying and harassment of Indian minorities, particularly Muslims, there is only one party for you — and that is the BJP. Fortunately, it is on offer nationally and in most states. It unites prejudiced Indians in much the same way as cricket and the English language do, cutting across regions.

In a recent media interaction, an analyst put the same point differently. He said of the BJP’s appeal: “Anybody who has a right-wing ideology has one party. On the other side, there is so much competition and that vote gets split.”

Let us try to understand why this is the case, because it is true: the BJP has no competition when it comes to what it does. The term ‘right-wing’ is often a euphemism for hate-based politics — and we shall see why in a moment. First, after accepting that there is no rival to the BJP, we must also accept that it offers a simple, easy-to-understand formula.

‘I hate Muslims’ does not require further elaboration. It is clear, direct and effective. The voter does not need to examine a manifesto to understand what the party represents. The distilled essence of the BJP’s ideology is anti-minority.

If you are in the market for a party that does this, you have one at hand — with a national presence and decades of proven delivery on this issue. So why look for another? There is no need.