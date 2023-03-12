BJP the only political party to follow Pakistan’s bigoted politics

The BJP, in some sense, resembles parties in the political landscape of Pakistan. There, all parties tend to be anti-minority, even though the minority population is only around three per cent. Six months after Jinnah’s passing in 1948, Pakistan’s constituent assembly was told that minorities would be allowed the right to practise their religion freely. They were told that the constitution’s religious orientation was only to ensure that Muslims would be more devoted and conforming. This did not happen of course because the assumption that they were not pious was wrong, and in any case, it is not the role of the state.

But after it became clear that the state was floundering, attention turned to the minorities. A series of laws excluding them from political office and then actively persecuting them followed, starting in the late 1950s and by the 1980s it had peaked.

Even the socialist ZA Bhutto participated in this out of expediency, with his second amendment that went after the Ahmadiyya community in 1974. In the last couple of decades, this has begun to be reversed to a limited extent. Under Musharraf, the law on fornication was returned from Shariah back to the secular penal code, which Pakistan and Bangladesh share with India. Perhaps it was realised that there was no real benefit to persecution and that the damage to the nation and the state was long term.