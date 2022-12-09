BJP’s big victory in Gujarat does not imply it is set to sweep 2024 General Election

It is no coincidence that the BJP high command under Home Minister Amit Shah discussed the plan of action for 2024 Lok Sabha polls on December 8 itself after the declaration of the assembly election result. They identified 144 seats for special focus which they lost in 2019 elections. They worked out a strategy on how to retrieve many of these seats.

The BJP is on the back foot because it has lost most of its powerful allies in the Hindi-speaking states. The exit of the JD(U) and the SAD has, in particular, given a big jolt to it electorally.

The BJP's strategy is to keep the losses from its existing 303 seats at the minimum and make up this loss from the gains from the seats it lost the last time around. But this strategy can be ably challenged by the Opposition parties if they move with a flexible electoral strategy from state to state ensuring maximum mobilisation of anti-BJP votes in favour of the strongest Opposition candidates in that state.

For the Opposition, it will be wise to ensure that the strongest anti-BJP Opposition party in each state gets to decide the nature of the alliance in that state to take on the BJP.

As of now, there are no problems in Bihar and Tamil Nadu.

The Congress is the major Opposition party in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Himachal and Gujarat and it will have the main responsibility to fight BJP in these states. If the Congress feels it necessary to have an alliance with smaller anti-BJP parties, its decision will be final.

In Karnataka, the Congress is the major opposition party, but the JD(S) has good influence in some districts. It will be in the best interests of Opposition unity if the Congress and JD(S) work together to take on BJP both in state assembly polls in 2023 and the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Similarly in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, the Congress is an active part of alliances and the party can fight the BJP only through these alliances.