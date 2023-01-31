Budget 2023-24: Modi govt’s last full budget before General Election may spring some surprises

One of the important businesses in Parliament is the annual budget presentation. This year too, on February 1, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the 2023 budget.

Why is a budget important? It gives a bird's eye view of the government's fiscal policy and how it will distribute resources.

The 2023 Budget will have revised revenue estimates for the current fiscal year and tax collection forecast for the following year.

The forthcoming Budget is more important as it will be the last full Budget before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, and it is bound to have some surprises.

The question is will it be a dream budget like in 1997 presented by P. Chidambaram, which proposed lower tax slabs of personal and corporate taxes? Or, Given the 2024 polls, will it be a populist one?

As usual, several expectations and predictions are floating around from financial experts to ordinary citizens.