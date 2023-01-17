Budget 2023-24: Sitharaman must balance pre-poll compulsions with fiscal challenge

As is the practice, there is a demand galore before the 2023-24 budget for tax sops, whether justified or not. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has a difficult task cut out for her as she may have to address some of the genuine demands this time as it will be the last full-fledged budget of the BJP-led Narendra Modi government before the Lok Sabha polls in April-May 2024.

As it is, Sitharaman will have to make a tight rope walk to balance the growth momentum with inflation, though the slowdown is still at uncomfortable levels, partly triggered by the global economic situation.

Also, with recessionary trends in Europe and the difficult geo-political situation arising out of the prolonged Russian-Ukraine war, the Indian industry expects some handholding with exports growth not expected to be that buoyant.

While every section of the society expects some sops or others as all were badly hit during the two years of COVID, none is willing to understand government’s difficulty in raising more resources to meet their demand.

In view of the impending elections, the Finance Minister cannot afford to be harsh, particularly to the middle-class, the chunk of whom formed a major constituency of the ruling BJP. Certainly, the BJP government, or for that matter any government, does not have a magic wand or a milch cow to mop up additional revenue to present a please all budget.

Some genuine concerns may be met partially, but the government cannot let go of the revenue mobilisation efforts in the wake of the need to bring about fiscal prudence, to meet the high food, fertiliser and fuel bills and more importantly the need to push up public expenditure to maintain the growth momentum.