Budget 2023: Economy can’t be good when governance is bad

The budget speech of Finance Minister Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman was the shortest by her own standards but it was not short on praise for the economy, particularly for the nine years that the Modi government has been in power. The world, she said, has recognised India as a “bright star”. The Indian economy is on the “right track” and we are “heading towards a bright future,” the Minister noted, setting the tone for what will be the last full budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second term. The FM’s good words and fulsome praise are understandable. The budget speech after all plays a key part in preparing the optics and setting the narrative. It is important to note the narrative. It is equally important not to be swept away by it. The last full budget is a good time to take stock of where we are and what the tenure has given us, recognising equally that the economy has faced immense challenges in the face of the waves of Covid-19 that brought death and devastation of families.

While the budget is a lot about numbers, and they must surely be analysed to see if the government commits in financial numbers what it says in words, what is equally important is the principles with which the government works and how it signals to market players, internal and external. For example, the FM did well to note the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on governance: “Good governance is the key to a nation’s progress. Our government is committed to providing a transparent and accountable administration which works for the betterment and welfare of the common citizen.”

Governance is the bedrock of any economy. It may be argued that there is no good budget or bad budget – it’s merely a pointer to how the government prioritises, and how it views development and growth. But there is clearly a distinction between good governance and bad governance. How well does India stand on standards of governance, not only in the public sector but in the eco-system in which we want private players to compete fairly, foreign capital to come in and set up large enterprises and for innovation and entrepreneurship to thrive? Without answering this question, any exercise in budgeting is merely a play of numbers, not a picture of the ground reality.