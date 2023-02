Deceptive and Duplicitous

P. CHIDAMBARAM

The Budget and the budget speech show how far this government is removed from the people and their concerns about life, livelihood and the growing inequality between the rich and the poor. I point out with regret that the finance minister has not mentioned the words ‘unemployment’, ‘poverty’, ‘inequality’ or ‘equity’ anywhere in her speech. Mercifully, she has mentioned the word ‘poor’ twice.

In this year’s Budget papers, GDP for 2022-23 has been estimated at Rs 273,07,751 crore, which yields a growth rate of 15.4 per cent, much above the earlier estimate. Given this impressive number, real GDP ought to have grown in double-digits. Yet the FM (and the Economic Survey) put the GDP growth at only 7 per cent this year. Will the government explain?

The claim of real GDP growth is in the face of lower capital expenditure. So, what drove growth in 2022-23? We know that private investment is down, exports are down and private consumption is stagnant. So, how does the government explain the 7 per cent growth in the current year?

There are other numbers that are disconcerting: the lesson to be drawn is that the government is not spending what was promised on key schemes.

No taxes have been reduced except for the small number who have opted for the new tax regime. No indirect taxes have been reduced. There is no cut in the cruel and irrational GST rates. There is no reduction in the prices of petrol, diesel, cement, fertilisers etc. There is no cut in the numerous surcharges and cesses which are, anyway, not shared with the state governments.

Who has benefited from this Budget? Certainly not the poor. Not the youth looking desperately for jobs. Not those who have been laid off. Not the bulk of taxpayers. Not the homemaker. Not thinking Indians, who are shocked by the growing inequality, the rise of the number of billionaires and wealth getting [concentrated] in the hands of 1 per cent of the population. Certainly, not you.

This much is clear: the government is determined to push the fortunes of GIFT city, Ahmedabad, at the cost of other commercial and financial centres. The government is also determined to push the new tax regime for which there are few takers for a variety of reasons. Besides, making the new tax regime the default option is grossly unfair and will rob the ordinary taxpayer of the meagre social security that he may get under the old tax regime.

The Economic Survey listed all the headwinds that the world, and India, will face, but did not offer any solutions to face these headwinds. The Budget speech did not even acknowledge the headwinds. The government is living in its own imaginary world.

Three stark facts are acknowledged the world over: a) world growth and world trade will slow down significantly in 2023 (for India, 2023-24); b) many advanced economies will go into a recession; and c) the global security situation, thanks to the Ukraine war, and other brewing conflicts, will deteriorate.

If all three materialise, what will the government do? What kind of burden will that place on the people who are suffering due to inflation and unemployment? There were no answers in either the Economic Survey or the Budget speech.

This is a callous Budget that has betrayed the hopes of the vast majority of the people.

P. CHIDAMBARAM is a Congress MP and former Union finance minister