Budget 2024: An amazing display of perversity

India is facing massive unemployment that especially afflicts its youth. There is a huge and persistent inflation in food prices; there is acute and unprecedented rural distress; there is a crisis in the petty production sector; and income and wealth inequality has reached such levels the whole world is talking about it.

One would have thought that a Budget presented in the midst of all this would have shown some urgency and boldness. But no, not the 2024–25 budget presented by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Parliament on 23 July.

Neither in overall State spending (that stimulates aggregate demand and hence employment), nor expenditure on specific employment generation schemes, welfare programmes, education, or healthcare is there any increase in allocation relative to GDP (gross domestic product). On the contrary, there is generally a reduction. This cannot be blamed on a lack of fiscal resources, as fiscal effort has been totally absent.

The strategy underlying this budget is exactly the same as in previous years — to make no effort at mobilising additional fiscal resources; to use the growth in non-tax revenue (a large part of which consists of the profits of the Reserve Bank of India) to increase, to an extent, capital expenditure, including on infrastructure. If welfare expenditure goes up under some heads, then curtail it under other heads, and provide budgetary transfers to big capital for answers to pressing problems.

Let me establish these propositions seriatim. Total Central government spending, including transfers to states, is slated to increase by 7.35 per cent between 2023-24 (revised estimates) and 2024-25 (Budget estimates). This means a decline in the share of Central government expenditure in GDP, which is the exact opposite of what is needed to stimulate employment.