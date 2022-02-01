Budget failed to provide any significant relief to people at a time of great distress

Following the almost unprecedented contraction in the economy in 2020-21, there has been some recovery as captured in the official data for 2021-22 which, the government expects, will continue in 2022-23.

However, a big question relates to the composition of this recovery and, more specifically, to the extent to which the distress of weaker sections is being reduced or not.

This is also the wider question which is being asked in many countries as there is worldwide concern that the gains of several years in reducing poverty should not be lost. Hence, while economic recovery is keenly sought, there is also the added concern, a very important one, that the distress suffered by ordinary people should be reduced in significant ways as early as possible.

This was the wider context in which the Union budget for the financial year 2022-23 has just been presented in India.

It is clear from recently reported trends that the Union budget 2022-23 has been presented at a time of exceptionally high levels of distress among ordinary people and, even more so, among the weakest sections.