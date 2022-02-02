Budget has let down millions desperate for employment opportunities to survive ongoing economic crisis

Hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis and mishandling of the situation while implementing the containment measures for the last two years, the workforce in India was keenly awaiting relief from the Union Budget 2022-23, but the Modi government has let them down. This at a time when the country is undergoing a third wave with distressing labour market conditions in which workers in the unorganised and informal sectors and the jobless have been the worst sufferers with no jobs and no social security cover.

On both the counts – availability of jobs and social security cover – the Union Budget 2022-23 has almost ignored the entire workforce, at a time when labour participation rate is hovering round 40 per cent of the total available workforce in the country with at least one social security cover available to only about 24 per cent of the employed.

The government has no plan to bring the entire workforce under full social security cover. Not only that, the Budget for the fiscal 2022-23 did not even cover the entire workforce with at least one social security cover.

If we look at the absolute numbers, only about 40 crore workers are in some sort of jobs, though only less than 10 per cent are quality jobs including in private and public sectors and in the government.

However, the requirement of jobs is about 60 crore, according to an estimate, and thus India needed at least 50 per cent more jobs than at present.