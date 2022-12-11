BJP's vehicle of destruction: Bulldozing the rule of law

Stinging remarks by Justice Sandeep Kumar of the Patna High Court in a land dispute case in which the petitioner’s house was demolished using a bulldozer, serve to highlight the near total collapse of the Indian law and order machinery, and how it works to serve the powerful and the mighty.

That the weak and those at the bottom of the pyramid do not have a voice is generally known and accepted; that the system is corrupt is also well-known. But cases like the one highlighted by Justice Kumar tell us that we are in a free fall into a bottomless pit from which it will be difficult to come out soon. It highlights the increasing brazenness with which powerful interests operate and routinely undermine the due process they are actually sworn to uphold.

Justice Kumar’s comments in a video clip are now viral. In it, the judge is heard reprimanding the prosecution counsel and saying, “You have become agents of the land mafia. This has to be stopped… Who is so powerful that you took a bulldozer and demolished the house? Who do you represent—the State or some private person?”

In his written order on November 24, Justice Kumar noted: ‘From reading the counter affidavit of the Station House Officer, it seems that all the officials are hand in glove with some land mafia and they have illegally demolished the house of the petitioner without following the due process of law.’ These are strong words from a high court judge, and indicate how upset the judge was on a bare reading of the case and the material placed before him.

Just about a week after those judicial remarks, in a separate state and in an unconnected statement, speaking as the campaign ended for the Gujarat Assembly elections, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath told the audience, “We do not hesitate to use bulldozers” against what he called “professional rioters”. It is under Adityanath’s administration that bulldozers first became a weapon of choice of the State against select targets, bringing a new level of force and violence to what should otherwise be everyday affairs of police and the local administration. This directed top-down approach to “teach a lesson” to those described nebulously as “professional rioters” comes loaded with assumptions, prejudices and the politics of hate that have together brought governance to a new low.

However pernicious the Uttar Pradesh cases have been, the case in Bihar is not of the same kind. The Bihar instance does show though that poor political leadership in one place leads to not just the regularisation of skewed agendas locally in that state alone but gets adopted and adapted to deliver a new level of force against citizens elsewhere across India.

Once sanctioned by a political leadership, the weapon becomes the weapon that all police forces in all other states begin to wield with impunity with or without the political master being in control. The result is an arms race of a kind, where new and novel methods are used to terrorise in the name of law and order, often the targets being the weak and the downtrodden while the well-off usually get away. This is India in decline, not a resurgent India 75 years after Independence.