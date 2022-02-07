Bureaucrats like nothing better than framing rules, recalls a former bureaucrat

I have for some time been convinced that Moses (of the Old Testament fame) was THE original bureaucrat. The anecdotal evidence is pretty convincing.

He offered to his people the Promised Land, and then made them wander around in the desert for forty years. If this is not the classic bureaucratic run-around then what is? There’s more. He was adept at beating around the bush, till one of them caught fire and he called it an Act of God. He was wont to deliver sermons from raised platforms, which no one understood.

But here’s the clinching one-- he framed the first set of conduct rules, which subsequently came to be known as the Ten Commandments. And a fine set of rules they are too, except perhaps for that one about not coveting thy neighbour’s wife which contradicts a subsequent sub-rule which exhorts one to love thy neighbour, and we all know that the latter rule supersedes the earlier one.

There’s also a slight problem with the one that says ‘thou shalt not kill’, considering that the Israelis are doing precisely that to the Palestinians at almost the exact spot near Mount Sinai where he announced his Conduct Rules. But we can hardly blame the Old Bureaucrat with events occurring after his superannuation, can we?

The same latitude cannot, however, be allowed to his successors- no, not the state of Israel, but the IAS. Now, an IAS officer is at his best when he is drafting all manner of rules- if they are incomprehensible, he is happy, and if they are unimplementable then he is overjoyed to an almost orgasmic level. I’d like to share a few I’ve had the mixed fortune to encounter in my own career.

Have you ever wondered why civil servants, especially the more senior ones, are so short- sighted?

It’s the rules, stupid!

In the early 1980s, I was posted as a Joint Secretary in the Finance Department in Shimla. Part of my onerous duties involved the approval of claims for medical reimbursement. In those days contact lenses were deemed to be a cosmetic procedure and not a medical one, the expenses were not reimbursable, even if you could not see beyond your nose without them (probably on the premise that the less you saw, the safer you were).

One day I received a claim from a High Court judge who had had contact lenses fixed, perhaps to better see his litigants, in the manner of the wolf in the fable of Red Riding Hood. I promptly rejected the claim and took the file to the Finance Secretary, expecting a pat on the back. The Finance Secretary looked at me with a cunning grin and said, “Approve it!”