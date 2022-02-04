By amending Biological Diversity Act, 2002, Modi govt will allow corporates to exploit rare forest wealth

Today, PGRs are being lost at a rapid rate due to biopiracy, climate change and various other reasons. India is very rich in biodiversity and is the birthplace of tulsi (sanctum ocimum), neem, turmeric and many other medicinal and crop species.

Tribal people and traditional farmers are the age-old natural custodians of PGRs in forests and in their fields. A wide variety of fauna and flora is a gift of nature and the germplasm needs to be protected through appropriate conservation strategies for the benefit of future generations

National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources under Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR NBPGR) conserves nearly half-million plant germplasm accessions of seeds, plants, pollen, tissues, DNA and isolated genes in field locations and as well as in state of the art low temperature-controlled gene-banks and DNA banks.

The nation’s rare plant germplasm stocks are securely preserved for future generations and the material is being shared with domestic and foreign organizations abiding to strict guidelines and approvals of NBA.

When an individual or Indian or foreign company accesses biological resources such as medicinal plants and associated knowledge, it has to take prior consent from the National Biodiversity Board. The board charges benefit sharing fee or royalty or imposes conditions so that the company shares the monetary benefit from commercial utilization of these resources with local people who are conserving biodiversity in that region.

India is a party to the Convention of Biological Diversity, and the Nagoya Protocol on Access and Benefit Sharing. It is mandatory under article 5 of the Protocol which provides benefit sharing from the use of biological resources are shared in a fair and equitable manner among the indigenous and local communities.

The proposed amendments exempt Ayush practitioners from the ambit of the existing Biodiversity Act 2002. It was stated that exclusion of complex approval procedures of State Biodiversity Boards would ease access of biological resource and its associated knowledge for commercial utilization. It was also said that it facilitates inflow of more foreign investments in biopharma industry, patents, research and commercial utilization.

India during the last two decades has had enough experience fighting lengthy legal battles internationally against violating Indian laws and patenting neem, turmeric or Basmati rice to name. In 2016, the Uttarakhand Biodiversity Board served a notice to Divya Phamacy, linked to Baba Ramdev for violating Biodiversity Act by using biological resources from the state for its ayurvedic formulations without informing the board and evading benefit-sharing fees.

When the firm challenged the notice in the Uttarakhand High court, the court in its 2018 verdict upheld the powers of State Biodiversity Board.