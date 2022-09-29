CAG report detailing funds mismanagement in UP punctures BJP's good governance narrative

The Compliance Audit Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has exposed numerous cases of irregularities and corruption in Uttar Pradesh on which the state government did not take prompt actions even when they were pointed out, exposing the complicity of the concerned government officials in the matter.

The total financial impact of the audit findings included in the report for the year which ended on March 31, 2020 is Rs 418.13 crore.

The report should be an eye opener for all those who are taken in by the propaganda of the Modi government at the Centre and the Yogi government in the state of efficient and corruption-free governance under the BJP.