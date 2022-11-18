Capitalism entering new phase with huge funds outflow from third world economies

There are two defining and portentous features of the current world economic situation. One, which is well discussed, is the worldwide increase in interest rates in response to the pervasive inflationary upsurge; it would indubitably generate recession and unemployment, which, notwithstanding all protestations to the contrary, is the real objective behind it.

The second feature, which is less discussed, is the outflow of finance from elsewhere in the world to the US that is contributing to a strengthening of the dollar vis-à-vis virtually all other currencies, with the sole and ironical exception of the Russian Rouble. While all major currencies are weakening against the dollar, including the euro and the pound-sterling, what concerns us here, in particular, is the weakening of third world currencies, of which the rupee is a prime example.

In the current calendar year, an estimated $200 billion has already flown out of India, which amounts to a third of India’s exchange reserves. These reserves themselves have been drawn down by over $100 billion by the Reserve Bank of India in its bid to shore up the rupee against the dollar; but despite such drawing down, the rupee has depreciated by about 10 per cent.

There is a belief that financial flows across nations are determined primarily by interest rate differentials so that the current inflow into the US is a result of the US having raised its interest rates to a greater extent than other countries. From this, it follows that when other countries raise their interest rates by as much as the US has done, they would no longer face such capital outflows.

This, however, is not true. While interest rate differentials no doubt have an effect on financial flows, there is something even more basic that influences such flows; and that is the state of euphoria among the financiers. When their expectations are euphoric, they move into countries in the periphery (some countries not all); but when their expectations are gloomy, they prefer to move back to their home base, the United States.

And a crucial factor affecting their euphoria or gloom is the level of US interest rates.