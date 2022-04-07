Celebration of Eid dimmed by constant right-wing bashing of Muslims

I do realize that Eid- ul- Fitr is about three weeks away but seeing the ongoing onslaught on the Muslim community by the political rulers of the day, I’m not too certain how many amongst us will be in that mood to celebrate this upcoming Eid.

Perhaps, we will have to get used to these hopeless conditions, ongoing and accelerating from the last few years. It wouldn’t be amiss to say that a large percentage of the Indian Muslims, including I, did not ‘celebrate’ Eid, right from 2017 to 2021. Eid was observed but not celebrated, in the backdrop of the survival crisis that the minority community is facing in the country.

The manner in which festivals are celebrated is a pointer to the prevailing socio- economic conditions of the community. And though simplicity is one of the basics to Islamic philosophy, but, here in our country, social customs do hold sway. And in keeping with that, in those yesteryears, an abundance of food and gaiety was witnessed and enjoyed during the Eid days.

Days before Eid, families would get busy shopping, cooking, decorating homes. But all that seems fast declining in recent years with the blatant and ruthless targeting of the Muslim community, impacting the very survival of the community on any given front.