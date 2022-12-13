Centre is eroding judicial freedom by its control over appointments

As a result, on the judicial side, the Supreme Court is saying that once names are reiterated, the government has to notify their appointment, but the collegium on the administrative side, instead of taking exception to the government's returning of the reiterated names, is accepting the its objections.

The modus operandi is quite clear now. First, the government keeps the file to itself for an indefinite time akin to a pocket veto without sending its reservations against the name(s) sent by the Collegium. This not only disturbs the potential seniority of appointees - a relevant factor taken into consideration by the Collegium while making the recommendation, but it also brings humiliation to the person concerned. Sometimes an individual chooses to withdraw their consent, finding their prospect marred by the clouds of uncertainty.

Second, even if the collegium considers the objections raised by the government and still decides to recommend the name(s) objected to by the government, the latter, instead of approving the name as envisaged in the Second Judges case, sends back the recommendation to the Collegium, which is something not contemplated both in the Second and Third judges cases as well in the NJAC judgment. And then there are two instances referred to above where the collegium itself seems to have acted in breach of the Second Judges case.

As per the data in possession of the author, the names, which have been returned to the Collegium by the government despite the Collegium’s reiteration, pertain to the High Court of Allahabad (five names), the High Court of Calcutta (two names), the High Court of Karnataka (one name) and the High Court of Kerala (two names).The case of advocates Negi and Paul is somewhat strange.

On August 30, 2016, the Collegium cleared the name of Negi for elevation to the Allahabad High Court. It was reiterated on November 15, 2016. However, after six months, the Collegium decided to withhold its recommendation in June 2017 on the basis of certain inputs relating to the filing of a first information report (‘FIR’) against him. Subsequently, it was brought to the notice of the CJI that the high court quashed the FIR and no appeal had been filed by the Uttar Pradesh government against the decision of the high court, and the same appears to have been accepted by the Uttar Pradesh government. Accordingly, the Collegium on August 1, 2018 passed a resolution to process his appointment most expeditiously. Strangely, for reasons not available in the public domain, the Collegium decided to recall its recommendation on January 16, 2019. Former CJI Gogoi then headed the Collegium.

Regarding Paul, the Collegium on March 25, 2019, found it suitable to recommend his name. On March 2, 2021, the Collegium reiterated his name. Yet again, the government referred back the reiterated proposal to the Collegium for reconsideration. Eventually, the Collegium recalled its recommendation on August 12, 2021 for reasons not known. Former CJI Ramana then headed the Collegium.

Presently, a total of ten names for different high courts which were reiterated by the Collegium are lying pending with the Collegium as the government returned them a day before the hearing of the case of the judicial appointment on November 28.

Advocate Sanjeetha Kallor Arakkal’s name was recommended by the Collegium on September 1, 2021 for the Kerala high court. Her name got reiterated on November 11, 2021. Advocate Aravinda Kr. Babu Thavarakkattil was recommended by the Collegium on September 1, 2021, and the same was reiterated on November 11, 2021. The government has returned both names to the Collegium.

In the context of the Karnataka high court, the name of advocate Nagendra Ramachandra Naik was reiterated by the Collegium twice (perhaps unprecedented). The Collegium first recommended his name on September 3, 2021. The same got reiterated on March 2, 2021, and the Collegium iterated the name on September 1, 2021.