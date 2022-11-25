Centre's witch-hunt against anti-BJP politicians

The Modi-government has claimed zero tolerance for corruption and other criminal cases against politicians in the country. But it is worthy to note that this stance is limited to those politicians that it deems ‘anti-BJP'. The BJP leadership is known to avoid actions against their own party leaders across the country. Allegations of corruption labelled against BJP leaders by political parties in opposition, the central investigating agencies, or even by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) are simply kept in the shelves. Further, some of these allegations are dismissed either as politically motivated or lacking substance. On the other hand, opposition leaders are ceaselessly questioned despite the lack of admissible evidence to courts, resulting in their pendency for years.

The performance of the Central Investigating Agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and National Investigating Agency (NIA) are also very poor. According to the report presented in the Supreme Court, ED cases are pending against 51 MPs, which includes former MPs and 71 MLAs, and present and former members of the legislative councils of states. The ED report, however, does not specify how many of these are related to sitting members.

The CBI has informed the Supreme Court of India through a separate report that 121 cases are pending trial against present and former MPs and MLAs. The number of present and formers MPs is 51, out of which 14 are sitting MPs. Five of these MPs are dead and cannot defend themselves. As for the present and past MLAs, a total of 112 cases are pending, out of which 34 are sitting, 78 are former, and 9 are dead.

As for the NIA, they are probing four cases of which two involve MPs/MLAs. The Narcotics Bureau has said that they have no cases involving MPs or MLAs.

Amicus Curiae has said, “the matter is serious as nearly 30 per cent of cases against MPs/MLAs are pending over five years."

Among the States/UTs that submitted details, the highest number of cases pending over five years was reported in Odisha (323 out of 454 cases) followed by Maharashtra (169 out of 482 cases). Delhi reported 93 cases of which 27 are pending for over 5 years. Maharashtra (482) reported the highest number of overall cases, followed by Odisha (454), Kerala (384), Madhya Pradesh (329) and Tamil Nadu (260).

