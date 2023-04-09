Char Dham Yatra: An avalanche of indifference

Unseasonal rain and snowfall in the upper reaches of the Himalayas has sent alarm bells ringing ahead of the Char Dham Yatra due to start on April 22, when the gateways to Yamunotri and Gangotri will be opened to the public. Traditionally, the pilgrimage commences at Yamunotri, passes through Gangotri and Kedarnath, and culminates in Badrinath, which will open on April 27.

Three weeks before the scheduled start, the number of registrations, made mandatory this year, and facilitated by online registration, has already swelled to a staggering 6.51 lakh. This is likely to shoot up even further, with residents of Uttarakhand (exempted from registration) joining in. Registration for the well-heeled pilgrims who opt for the helicopter service is yet to begin.

Preparations to receive more than a million pilgrims, and thousands of vehicles, have been hampered by the snowfall that marked the last days of March and continued into April. Work on the second phase of reconstruction at Kedarnath was stalled, and workers forced to come down to the lower reaches. The temple premises at Kedarnath were blanketed four to five feet deep in snow. Helicopters have been ferrying workers and equipment to Kedarnath to clear the ground. An orange alert was sounded by the meteorological department, which anticipates further snowfall above 3,500 metres in Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh.