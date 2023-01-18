China’s population dip may impact its long-term economic growth

China’s population has shrunk in 2022 for the first time in six decades. That has sent bells ringing about the prospects China may be facing henceforth.

There is a long and tortuous history culminating in the phase when the country’s population is shrinking. China had imposed a strict rule in 1985 allowing couples to have only one child. This was done in the days of Deng Xiao Ping. Deng had just started his modernisation drive and he wanted a quick growth on the basis of a controlled population, the rate of growth of which was high at that time.

The disruptive processes and rules that were part of Mao’s Cultural Revolution in China had completely ruined the country’s economy. Mao’s reform measures for the Chinese farm sector had destroyed the nation’s ability to grow enough food to feed its people.

When this correspondent happened to travel with a very senior official of the Communist Party who was visiting India, he broke into a casual conversation. He said food was so scarce that people lived by whatever they could convert into food, including grass-roots and small moving creatures.

The only ubiquitous food item available used to be pumpkin soup. As the visitor recalled, at one point of time, even the sight of a pumpkin would give him the sensation of vomiting.

Facing such all-round scarcities, the party had imposed the one-child norm to limit the number of mouths to feed. The policy had worked so effectively that by the turn of the century, the population was plateauing.

Soon enough, indications were available that the Chinese population growth would slow down and then turn negative. That is, the death rate would exceed the birth rate and eventually in the absolute numbers the population should start shrinking.

Demographics, or the science of population trends and dynamics, is a study of extremely long-term phenomena. Changes happen over decades and slowly. But once the tendencies take hold, it is difficult to reverse them.