CJI’s remarks on State highhandedness ray of hope in ‘electoral autocracy’ that’s now India

An unprecedented event in January, 2018, saw four Supreme Court judges hold a press conference – the first and last, in their view – to announce that democracy in India was in peril because “things are not in order” in the judiciary.

Four years later, Chief Justice N.V. Ramana, has also voiced his discontent over the state of affairs in the country where “hasty, indiscriminate" arrests are being made and laws are being passed without “detailed deliberation and scrutiny”.

The reason, according to him, is the prevailing “hostility” in politics where the space for the opposition is “shrinking”. As the CJI has said, “these are not signs of a healthy democracy”.

Are the fears expressed by the four judges earlier coming true? Whenever misgivings are voiced abroad over the democratic conditions in India, the government routinely rubbishes them for being “biased”. Obviously, such a dismissive attitude cannot be taken with regard to the CJI’s observations.