Climate change: 2022-2026 to be warmest period on record; India, Pakistan set to see furnace like conditions

A new climate update by World Meteorological Organization and UK Met Office has warned that the world overall temperature is moving in a dangerous direction and it is almost certain that 2022-2026 will see a warmest year on record though there is close to fifty-fifty chance (48 per cent) of breaching 1.5°C, though there is only a small chance (10 per cent) of the five-year mean exceeding this threshold.

It brings the greatest concern for India and Pakistan in particular which are presently undergoing a drastic heatwave conditions. India has also been greatly suffering for years not only from heat but also from erratic weather conditions which are likely to worsen globally.

A greater concern lies in the fact that back-to-back La Niña events at the start and end of 2021 had a cooling effect on global temperatures, but this is only temporary and does not reverse the long-term global warming trend. Any development of an El Niño event would immediately fuel temperatures, as it did in 2016, which is until now the warmest year on record. Even as there is no signal for the El Niño Southern Oscillation for December-February 2022-23, the Southern Oscillation index is predicted to be positive in 2022.

It was just a few days ago that images captured by INSAT 3D, Copernicus Sentinel 3 and a NASA satellite indicated that land surface temperature (not air temperature) over pockets of northwest India reached 55 degrees Celsius and even crossed 60 degree Celsius over some pockets.

As per the European Space Agency, the surface temperature in Jaipur and Ahmedabad reached 47 degree Celsius on April 29 while the hottest temperatures were recorded southeast and southwest of Ahmedabad with maximum land surface temperatures of around 65 degrees Celsius.