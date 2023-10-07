Competitive communalism is India’s new gladiatorial sport

The abusive and communal epithets hurled by Ramesh Bidhuri, the Bharatiya Janata Party MP from South Delhi, at Bahujan Samaj Party MP Kunwar Danish Ali represent a race to the bottom. The language that should be banned on the streets was spoken in Parliament from the treasury benches.

At this stage, when the BJP is sick with the disease of competitive communalism and attention-seeking, some of its ambitious members are desperate to grab the stage with displays one worse than the other.

The lack of strong and swift action against Bidhuri legitimises such vile abuse, and indeed sends the message that it is okay to contribute to a rising crescendo of communal hatred in the run-up to the 2024 elections.

The claim by another BJP MP that Bidhuri was provoked is just another example of how to add more fuel to the fire.

That Bidhuri’s unspeakable and violent words were in apparent defence of the prime minister should ideally, in normal circumstances, have been seen as an affront to the office.