Congress-led Opposition front set to take on BJP in 2024 polls

The two-day national convention of the RJD held on October 9-10 in Delhi has made it clear that the Congress will lead a united Opposition to take on the BJP in the General Election due in 2024.

A categorical statement made by RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav to this effect is significant for several reasons, which includes adding steam to the ongoing efforts to forge a joint Opposition front in the country and leading to further panic in the saffron camp.

The BJP has been on the backfoot ever since Nitish Kumar walked away from his party’ alliance with the BJP in Bihar, which sends 40 MPs to the Lok Sabha, and formed a new government there as part of the Mahagathbandhan.

Nitish Kumar has thereafter been busy in his efforts to unite political parties in Opposition across the country against the BJP, even though he came across reservations among some of the regional parties in accepting leadership of the leaders of other political parties. In this backdrop, RJD president Lalu Yadav has taken a principled stand that the united Opposition must be led by the Congress.