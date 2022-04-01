Congress must seize opportunity to bounce back in Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party registered its best vote share till date in the recently concluded Assembly polls in UP. Even when it allied with Congress in 2017, the combined vote share of the alliance remained well below the 30 per cent mark. This time, however, Samajwadi Party alone polled 32.06 per cent votes and the alliance led by it polled 36.32 per cent vote share.

Even after such a significant surge, the SP-led alliance remained 7.5 per cent behind BJP. The primary reason for the same, as the numbers suggest, is that the significant jump in Samajwadi Party’s vote share didn’t come at the cost of the BJP.

The saffron brigade, in fact, managed to further improve its already formidable vote share by polling (along with its allies) 43.82 per cent vote share.

But what was the main reason behind the sudden surge in Samajwadi Party’s vote jump? To have a better understanding of the results, it’s important to look at the seats where the Samajwadi Party-led alliance didn’t do well.