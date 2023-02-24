Congress Party: A safe house for every Indian

When a well-known political sociologist coined the term ‘The Congress System’ way back in 1970, said ‘system’ was under tremendous strain and disintegrating. The threat came not from the outside but from a centrifugal force within, for newer kinds of political assertion.

In 1967, the Congress was defeated in as many as eight states. The Congress split in 1969, apparently over policy questions: whether banks should be nationalised, privy purses abolished, land reforms taken further. The party’s right-leaning elements opposed Indira Gandhi’s initiatives on these issues and that is how the Left-Right fault line in the party became a feature of its inner tussle. There was now a visible tear in the ‘umbrella organisation’ of old. The notion of ‘one nation, one election’ had not yet surfaced, but simultaneous elections were held to the state assemblies and the Lok Sabha in 1967. Even in the Lok Sabha, the supposedly dominant party managed a very thin majority. The defeats were not at the hands of some big, alternative national political force, but from multiple new, even contradictory, political formations.

The DMK in Tamil Nadu had nothing in common with the CPI(M) in West Bengal and the Akali Dal in Punjab had nothing in common with the Hindutva-based Jan Sangh in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan (though it hadn’t come to power). It was in the same year, 1967, that the socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia gave a call to create a strong multi-party ‘anti-Congress front’, which lent some shape and heft to anti-Congress politics in India. Ironically, though, the biggest beneficiaries of that opportunist thesis were not the Socialists but the Hindutva forces, even though they were chalk and cheese. Jayaprakash Narayan gave these forces another leg-up by creating the Janata Party in 1977 and even Narendra Modi’s BJP has lived off the same anti-Congress hate campaign.