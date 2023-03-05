Congress Plenary Session: The view from Raipur

Those expecting an electrifying spectacle of public connect were possibly underwhelmed. The decision of the steering committee to defer the election to the Congress Working Committee (CWC) till after the next general election has also been criticised by many as a betrayal of the ‘Udaipur spirit’. It was nevertheless quite an exercise for the grand old party to gather and engage nearly 15,000 core workers in that deliberative process. The 85th plenary session will also go down in history for a path-breaking push for social justice. The party amended its own constitution to reserve fifty per cent of its elected bodies for disadvantaged sections like the scheduled castes and tribes and OBCs, for minorities—and also, significantly, for women and youth, indicating that the party sees the need to allow these cohorts to shape its world view. The resolution on social justice also made the radical promise of ensuring reservations in the higher judiciary. It also promised a dedicated ministry for the empowerment of OBCs, the creation of a national council for social justice, the publication of an annual report on the ‘state of social justice’, and a Rohit Vemula Act for students from disadvantaged communities. This welcome move, coming three decades after the Mandal Commission and nearly two decades after the Sachar Commission recommendations, is an acknowledgement of persistent and deepening inequality and discrimination. The session promised a social security framework, consisting of legal guarantees of minimum income, a right to health, pension for single women, the elderly and persons with disabilities, besides quality schooling and maternity entitlements. In the words of the resolution: “The time has come for India to re-evaluate and re-prioritise its economic development roadmap”. Is there a flip side to the welfarist push? Was the party signalling at Raipur a disenchantment with industry or the private sector, as some commentators will doubtless point out? On the contrary, it acknowledged the vital role of the private sector in creating employment even while stating that the party stood firmly opposed to monopolies and cartelisation.