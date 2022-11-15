CoP27 draft agreement: Will nations be able to reconcile divergence of views?

The draft text on CoP27 agreement released on Monday, November 14, clearly shows a persisting difference of opinion among the countries of the world on the most contentious issue of ‘funding arrangements for loss and damage’. The UN climate conference is still swinging between hope and despair. At one point of time, the head of cabinet for EU executive vice-president Frans Timmermans even warned the delegates that “progress at this CoP won’t be great.”

Howsoever slippery the ground may seem on the issue of some binding agreement for all the countries, there is still hope, for greater commitments and actions on adaptation measures to achieve net-zero emissions.

The EU executive vice-president has reiterated that the EU stands ready to work on loss and damage, “but that’s only the beginning … this CoP will need a commitment from the global north (i.e. from the developed countries).”