COP27 must take cognisance of nuclear weapons abolition issue

Humanity is on a “highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator”, the UN secretary general has warned, saying “the fight for a liveable planet will be won or lost in this decade”.

He told world leaders at the opening of the Conference of Parties (COP27) UN climate summit in Egypt, “We are in the fight of our lives and we are losing … And our planet is fast approaching tipping points that will make climate chaos irreversible”.

He warned that the world faced a stark choice over the next fortnight of talks: either developed and developing countries would work together to make a “historic pact” that would reduce greenhouse gas emissions and set the world on a low-carbon path – or fail to do so, which would bring climate breakdown and catastrophe.