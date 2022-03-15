Corporate India needs new directors

Further, in a country where hierarchy is still important, where dissent is often not tolerated or even encouraged and the culture of seeing the person up the ladder as the boss who is always right is ingrained. This mental makeup makes it more difficult to enforce modern governance standards. It is true that norms have got stiffer, that directors can go to jail, that standards as they are written down are perhaps among the best in the world but also the way the frameworks play out in practice is very different from the way they are intended to.

If the case of NSE leads to a long 190-page SEBI order in February, 2022 for violations that happened more than six years ago and enabled the CEO to retire with cozy packages, if the CEO is arrested a further month after that, then the message to the looters of public wealth sitting on company boards is that anything goes. Weak and slow regulation, the lack of visible and exemplary punishments, unlike as is seen in the US, makes it more difficult to have good governance.

It needs to be stated boldly that corporate governance has failed India and Indian investors, and is not something that is likely be appreciated by the mandarins of corporate India. A key part of the trouble lies in the current crop of directors and the way they are selected and placed in their roles, the relationships that are at work here and the consequent approaches in which they find a way not to do their duty or to perform with the lightest touch.

Sure, there are honorable exceptions. Many have quit and limited their directorships. But still, they are all birds of a feather that flock together and more often than not are playing the role of regulators of a company sitting in comfortable surroundings, among friendly people, asking polite questions and pussyfooting about what really is a burning topic of India today.

Most of them have claims to expert knowledge, which really is the workings of a corporate set up that many have spent their lives in, have since retired and found their sinecures in some similar role – a private version of some ‘Yes Minister’ brigade that knows how to protect its own interests, where to look and where not to look if the position is to be preserved and maintained. But as we may be learning in many other fields of knowledge, it is best not to leave the important matter only to the experts. It is time to open the pool to a variety of players.