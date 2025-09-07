Farmers get the short end of the stick

On 7 August, speaking at the birth centenary celebrations honouring M.S. Swaminathan, the father of India’s green revolution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was ready to personally pay any price required to safeguard the Indian farmer’s interests. Days later, on 28 August, the government announced that import duty exemption on cotton — down from 11 per cent to zero — would be extended by three months until 31 December.

Domestic textile manufacturers welcomed the move. Apparently, this will help offset the losses on exports to the US following Trump’s 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods. In fact, they are demanding more steps to offset foreseeable stress points for the entire sector in the coming months.

However, as fresh harvests begin to arrive in the markets, what the import duty waiver will do is crush local cotton growers in a global scenario of sagging prices.

In one fell stroke, the Modi government rendered useless the formula — C2+50% — recommended by the Swaminathan Commission for determining the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of crops and foregrounding farmers’ income as a factor to measure farm sector growth. The idea was so simple it was revolutionary: to the comprehensive cost of production (C2) a 50 per cent profit margin for the farmer was to be added. The Farmers’ Protests 1.0 and 2.0. were anchored in this demand.

Modi’s message is for Trump: now that we have cut import duty on cotton to zero per cent, you can dump your subsidised cheap cotton on us. Signalling that India could — and might — allow the US to dump its genetically modified (GM) soyabeans in the not-too-distant future?

Cut to Vidarbha, ground zero of cotton farmers’ suicides. Amidst all the smart manoeuvres, the small and harried cotton grower has reason to be nervous already. For the past two to three years, no grower is breaking even, consumed by a maelstrom of problems from climate change to highly volatile global markets, from extremely low productivity and rainfed farming to poor quality seeds.