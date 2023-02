But while war movies follow the event or actual war, creative liberties have enabled filmmakers to allow fiction to precede fact. The best example is the medical thriller Contagion. The movie was released on 9 September 2011, the date on which the twin towers in New York collapsed in a heap. Both the events, one real and one virtual, were designed to stoke public panic.

The film dealt with the spread of a virus transmitted when sick individuals touched surfaces, leaving the virus behind for others to pick up, an eerie similarity with the early myths of the present coronavirus pandemic. In the movie, the virus originated from bats in the forests of China. The virus infected a pig, which was slaughtered and the chef who prepared it shook hands with a guest who became the first victim.

While the origins of Covid-19 are still not certain knowledge, bats around Wuhan’s wet markets were the initial suspects. In the film, transmission was amplified by people touching their face several times after touching door handles, elevator buttons and other surfaces. Post-pandemic guidelines in 2020, in an unmissable resemblance, instructed people not to touch their faces and sanitise door knobs, lift buttons and entire premises.

It is sometimes difficult to tell fact from fiction. Fiction seemed to have hijacked science and sensibility. The Contagion actors were drafted to persuade people during the Covid-19 pandemic to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour like frequent hand washing, social distancing and isolation. The mortality rate of the virus in the movie was 25 per cent to 30 per cent. An early paper in the Lancet also estimated mortality of the Covid-19 virus to be as high as 20 per cent.

The impact of social media and “misinformation” had also been scripted in the film first. A character in the movie narrates on social media about his recovery with an alternative remedy. This attracted 12 million followers and a heavy fine for the false claim. Another compelling similarity is the race for the vaccine, to avert the existential threat. Both in the film and real life, vaccine development broke all records and was ready within 12 months.

Fiction confined to films and books is indeed harmless. But when it starts influencing actual decision making, it raises eyebrows. Simulating imaginary situations but real-life responses to health emergencies can also be unsettling with some experts finding the exercise outrageously stupid while others smell a hidden agenda.