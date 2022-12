A spike in cases of sudden heart attacks, cardiac arrests and other cardiological complications among all age groups is being reported from across the country; even seemingly fit people are dying of cardiological health issues while walking on the street, on the dance floor and even while just sitting at a desk. Not surprisingly the hashtag #heartattack trended on Twitter earlier this month.

Some of the sudden and unfortunate deaths in previously healthy people, including teenagers, may be purely coincidental. But such incidents demand attention and a precautionary reflex, they demand that we err on the side of caution.

Recent estimates of the lethality of the Covid-19 virus, however, should be reassuring. A meta-analysis by investigators from Stanford University found that the lethality of Covid is 0.0003 per cent till the age of 19 years and around 0.03 per cent to 0.07 per cent up to the age of 69 years. Given such low fatalities from the infection, we can afford to pause vaccination and instead devote time and resources to conduct a thorough investigation.

According to a survey by LocalCircles, a social community platform, 51 per cent of the respondents said they knew one or more persons who have had heart attacks, strokes, sudden cancers, neurological disorders etc. in the recent past. Out of those who experienced such events, 62 per cent of the cases were found to have been double vaccinated, 11 per cent had received a single dose and 8 per cent were unvaccinated.

Science demands a detached view and scientists should not jump to conclusions. One of the requirements for this is discerning any unusual patterns at the population level. This does indicate some cause for concern. The increase in sudden deaths has been reported since early 2021; there was a six-fold increase in heart attacks reported from Mumbai. The pattern of excess deaths is not however restricted to India, but is global. Here we take a close look at two countries from where open data is available: England–Wales and Australia.