Criticism of individual or govt can’t be interpreted as threat to sovereignty, integrity or security of State

There are nine petitions challenging the sedition law, clubbed together for the consideration of the Supreme Court, with the Union of India (UoI) as Respondent. Until May 7, 2022, during hearings, UoI was arguing in defence of the law. However, on May 9, UoI altered its stance.

UoI’s affidavit filed in Court, stated that although “there are [sic] divergence of views expressed in the public domain”, the need for the law was “generally accepted by everyone in legitimate state interest” [of] “dealing with serious offences … affecting the [country’s] very sovereignty and integrity”.

UoI’s affidavit also stated that “Hon’ble Prime Minister of India has … expressed his clear and unequivocal views in favour of protecting civil liberties” … and “we need to … shed colonial baggage [the Sedition law]”.

Accordingly, the government “has decided to re-examine and re-consider” the law “before the Competent Forum”, and the “Court may not invest time in examining the validity of Sec.124A once again … and await the exercise of reconsideration … before an appropriate forum”.

In its interim order, the Court observed that UoI agreed that “the rigors [sic] of Sec.124A … is not in tune with the current social milieu, and was intended for a time when this country was under the colonial regime”. Further, the bench expected that “till the re-examination of the provision is complete, it will be appropriate not to continue usage of the aforesaid provision of law by the Governments”.

The Court’s interim order of May 11, 2022, concludes that the interim stay granted on May 31 last year in two petitions will continue; the bench hopes and expects that State and Central Governments would refrain from registering fresh FIRs, continuing investigations or taking coercive measures under Section 124A; Courts will take the present order into account while examining reliefs sought by affected parties in fresh cases; all pending trials, appeals and proceedings concerning Section 124A be “kept in abeyance”; and UoI may issue directives to state governments/Union Territories to prevent misuse of Section 124A. All these apply until further orders are passed.

The Court ordered listing the petitions in the third week of July 2022.

Courtesy: The Leaflet