Current regime communalising violence against women

One of the causes is that perpetrators of violence have immunity granted to them by a casteist and patriarchal system due to which 75 per cent of perpetrators of violence against women remain unpunished. This low rate of conviction is directly a result of biased investigations by the police, long delays in the court system and social pressures on the survivors of violence to compromise.

Cultures that normalise domestic violence have got new life under the present regime with the promotion of notions of the ideal woman as one who adjusts to violence by her husband or his relatives as part of the way a good woman behaves. The refusal of the government to recognise marital rape as a criminal offence on grounds that it would be disruptive of the family is a reflection of that mentality. This manuwadi culture is a big barrier to democratise family relations and to protect women's equality.

Even more dangerous is the communalisation of every rape case depending on the religious affiliation of the victim and the accused. In the Bilkis Bano case, the affidavit of the Gujarat government in the petition opposing the release of the gang rapists and killers specifically mentions that before their release, sanction was given by the Union home ministry. In other words, Home Minister Amit Shah is directly involved in the release of these killers and rapists in a most heinous crime based on their religion, their political affiliation.