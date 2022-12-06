Dalit Panthers: With rusty arms and burning flags, they fought for their rights

They were exploited in the villages where upper caste individuals grabbed their lands. These individuals could influence the police force with money and power to thwart any protests against their unjustifiable acts. Untouchability continued to be practiced in the modern day, while at the same time, Dalit women were raped and paraded naked, children were turned into slaves and the entire community was ostracised and denigrated. ‘'How do you expect them then to respect the flag or Constitution that really do not offer them any protection on the ground?” the sympathisers asked the home minister.

Pawar immediately understood and empathised. He sent out orders to the police to cease all action against the Dalit groups despite their previous seditious activities. At the same time, the Dalit Panthers were persuaded to give up burning flags and copies of the constitution. They were asked to put down their rusty arms.

Life in the villages saw considerable improvement. Now, they had a sympathetic police force on their side, along with a Home Minister who was not complicit in their oppression. He warned the upper-caste individuals – any unlawful activity on their part would lead to strict action. They would not be spared arrests and court trials simply on account of their money, status, or position in society. These events are a testament to the power of the Dalit Panthers. Although influenced by the violent activities of Black Panthers in the United States, they had far greater success than their American counterparts in forcing the government to sit up and take notice of the plight of their community.

The Dalit Panthers was incubated by three young, well-read, and educated individuals exactly 50 years ago. And although the Dalit Panthers were disbanded soon after and its founders went their separate ways by the 1980s, the community owes a great deal to these young men-Namdeo Dhasal, Raja Dhale and JV Pawar. They changed the perception of the country on what it meant to be a Dalit in those times.