‘Daro Mat’ must become Congress party's war cry: Tushar Gandhi

The Congress seems to have found some bounce from the Bharat Jodo Yatra. How can it build on this positive momentum?

The Bharat Jodo Yatra brought out in high relief the difference between the Congress and the BJP. When Prime Minister Modi visits cities or receives foreign dignitaries, the squalor of slums on the route are hidden behind curtains and high walls. Poverty seems to shame the leader.

In contrast, Rahul Gandhi embraced the poor, reached out to them and patiently heard their anguish. The Yatra has initiated a process of healing, a process reminiscent of Mahatma Gandhi’s walks through the riot-ravaged districts of Bihar and Noakhali in Bengal. Speaking against hate and spreading the message of love and unity must continue.

The Yatra also demonstrated that the battle against the BJP will have to be fought on the streets. The gloves have to come off, and Congress workers and leaders must be prepared to receive blows and shed blood because there is no other option.