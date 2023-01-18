Davos meet just a big talk shop for global capital bosses

At the start of each year, the World Economic Forum (WEF) — organiser of the annual Davos conference currently underway in Switzerland — releases its list of the ‘global risks’ expected to dominate over the following twelve months. This year, researchers at the WEF decided that these risks are so great, and so interwoven, that we are now entering an era of ‘polycrisis’.

The clearest risk in the immediate term is a global recession. The UK, most of Europe, and the United States are pretty much guaranteed to go into recession in 2023. The downturn will be worse in Europe due to the ongoing energy crisis and the war in Ukraine.

The fact that an inflationary crisis — and, relatedly, a cost-of-living crisis — is taking place alongside this economic downturn makes the outlook even more grim. We’ve had a decade of slow growth, and looking ahead, it’s hard to see where growth is going to come from in the future.

Over the longer term, the greatest existential risk the world faces is climate breakdown. The last eight years were the hottest ever recorded, with 2016 being the warmest. Extreme weather events that once took place every several hundred years are now taking place annually.

We have already started to approach the tipping points that will rapidly and unpredictably accelerate the processes causing the climate breakdown. The oceans are becoming acidified, arctic ice and permafrost are melting, and forests are being lost at a devastating rate.