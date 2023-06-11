Defensive tactics, not building second line hurting Dravid's coaching legacy

Not being assertive enough with tactical calls, unable to show mirror to some of the seniors, and a failure to build a good feeder line are some of the glaring inconsistencies of Rahul Dravid's tenure as India head coach.

He is unlikely to get an extension if things go awry in the ODI World Cup later this year.

May be he will himself not seek an extension as the pressure of not being able to deliver is writ large on his face.

In Indian cricket, it is an open secret that Dravid, a gutsy, fearless player of fast-bowling in his playing days, is someone who resorts to obfuscation when faced with probing questions as a coach.

It is quite a contrast compared to his predecessor Ravi Shastri, who would take questions head on and give a direct answer whether you liked it or not.

The irritation refused to leave the contours of Dravid's facial expression as his former teammate Sourav Ganguly asked a pointed question on air minutes after India had comprehensively lost the World Test Championship final to Australia.

"Rahul, you have been a legend but why do you think some of our top-order batters (Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma) have struggled outside sub-continent most of the times?" the former India captain asked during an interview on Star Sports.