Delhi Musings: Angst at a flooded tunnel and salary hike to MLAs

What do you do when a ‘gift’ that you recently received develops a malfunction? You gracefully accept it. And as you do so that Cassius dialogue reverberates in your mind, “… the fault dear Brutus is not in our stars but in ourselves that we are underlings”. That’s what Dilliwalahs did too – accepted fate.

The ‘gift’ one is referring to is that tunnel at Pragati Maidan which most media outlets gave outsized coverage while it was inaugurated with much fanfare recently. The central government claimed this project was an initiative that was solely that of the Centre, insinuating that it had nothing to do with the Delhi Government.

The desperation to earn some brownie points led the ruling dispensation to even appropriate the modernisation of Delhi and pegged the tunnel as a ‘gift’ to the capital.

Never mind that the tunnel is meant for motorists barring designated days and hours when pedestrians are invited to take a stroll and admire the pedestrian murals.

Soon the first monsoon showers came and the ‘gift’ malfunctioned. There was water-logging in the tunnel leading to traffic snarls. The brouhaha of that inauguration was soon forgotten and folks had to resort to seeking help from that lady embedded in Google Maps for alternate routes.