Demand for repealing controversial labour codes introduced by Centre gaining momentum

The fight by the central trade unions of the country against the implementation of the central labour codes has been extended to Parliament as Member of Parliament Elaram Kareem, on Friday introduced a Private Member’s Bill (PMB) in Rajya Sabha seeking the repeal of the Code on Wages, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020 and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 in their entirety.

Titled ‘The Labour Codes (Repeal) Bill, 2021, its preamble says it seeks to ‘repeal certain enactments related to the labour sector’.

The Statement of Objects and Reasons [SOR] of the Bill says that The Code on Wages, 2019 was enacted to repeal The Payment of Wages Act, 1936, the Minimum Wages Act, 1948, the Payment of Bonus Act, 1965 and the Equal Remuneration Act, 1976.

The Code on Wages, the SOR suggests, incorporates certain provisions of these Acts selectively to the sole advantage of the employers and distorting and diluting almost all the rights and protection related provisions for the workers and employees

It was also brought with pushing a major section of employees, namely, Sales Promotion and Working journalists, out of the coverage of the Act and left to the discretion of the employers so far as wage is concerned.

The Code on Wages, the SOR adds, did not incorporate the concrete formulae of Minimum Wage (based on 2700 calorie intake, among other things) decided unanimously by 15th Indian Labour Conference, along with the Supreme Court judgment in the Raptakkos Brett case in 1992, which was again unanimously recommended by 44th, 45th and 46th Indian Labour Conferences. The Centre was a party to the 45th and 46th Indian Labour Conferences, the SOR points out.