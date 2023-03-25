Democracy: 'Freedom is in peril' like never before

In my house in a village above Shimla, I am treated to an orchestral performance every evening when it rains. The musicians are a myriad of cicadas who have taken up residence in the lush greenery all around. It is a very choreographed show: first the lead cicada starts clicking his tymbals, a rasping sound, which is then taken up by a select few, then a few dozens, and soon there is a continuous buzzing hum like a thousand castanets clicking in unison. It drowns out all other ambient sounds and is quite hypnotic.

But here’s the amazing thing— these days I can hear the same sound right here in Delhi, emanating from our Parliament, where the rampaging Ashokan lions have had to take a back seat to the members of the ruling party doing their own cicada act.

They generally burst into angry song whenever Rahul Gandhi says something; the lead tenor or baritone are either Smriti Irani or Piyush Goyal, depending on who is the ‘sillier soul’ of the moment. And then the others take up the tune and click buzz the same refrain—“apologise, apologise, apologise”. It drowns out all debate in Parliament. The reference, I learn, is to some talks the Gandhi scion delivered in London on the state of democratic values in India.

If only the BJP orchestra would stop and ponder over what Gandhi said, they would realise that no wiser words have been spoken by any Indian leader in a long time, with or without a teleprompter.

Notwithstanding the fact that I am almost brain-dead after 35 years of service in the government, I can recognise insight and perception when I see it. And see it I did, in a phrase used by Rahul Gandhi at a talk in London recently, whose import has largely been missed by most commentators.