The lawyers representing the petitioners have argued that the process required to be followed for announcing demonetisation was not followed. So, even if the policy cannot be reversed now, at least it should be declared to be invalid so that this kind of mistake is not repeated in the future.

Formally, the step should have been initiated by the RBI, but it was ordered by the government. The fact is that the RBI board simply recommended it within minutes and sent the resolution to the Union cabinet, which also adopted it in minutes and the policy was announced. So, neither the RBI board nor the cabinet gave a ‘well-considered decision’ based on a full deliberation.

The RBI’s affidavit submitted recently has countered this argument. It could not have done otherwise. Just as the board complied with the government’s instructions to recommend demonetisation on November 8 2016, the RBI cannot contradict the government’s position on consultation and preparations. But where is the evidence of ‘extensive consultation’ and ‘preparations being made’?

‘Extensive consultation’ does not imply concurrence of the RBI with the government’s view. The government’s affidavit said discussions were going on for eight months prior to the announcement. For most of that time, it was economist Dr. Raghuram Rajan who was the RBI Governor, and he is on record that he advised the government against the move. So, any opinion that may have been given during the consultation was not for demonetisation. Yet, the government went ahead. That makes it the government’s decision.

Further, for most of that time, from June to August 2016, an Income Declaration Scheme was in operation to unearth black money. It was repeatedly stated then that a lot of black money would be unearthed under the scheme. If that had happened, demonetisation was not required. By September 2016, it was clear that this scheme had failed. So, only then the idea of implementing demonetisation would have firmed up.

Economist Dr. Urjit Patel took over from Dr. Rajan in September 2016. He also did not seem to be in favour of this step. So, it appears that even if there was consultation, RBI’s concurrence was not there. That makes it a unilateral decision of the political authority of the country.

Reports suggest that the full board was not present at the meeting, and they had little time to reflect on the matter—perhaps a few minutes to take such a momentous decision. So, the board’s recommendation could not have been based on any detailed considerations. Even on a small matter like the repo rate and monetary policy, the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee deliberates for at least two full days. So, how could a few minutes suffice for this momentous decision? If the government demanded it, the recommendation had to be given, and for that a few minutes are adequate. Does the board consist of independent people who can stand up against the government’s diktat?

Further, the mess-up that followed the notification of November 8, 2016 suggests that even if the preparations were made, they were totally inadequate. Banks were not prepared, ATMs were not ready, sufficient new currency notes were not available, among several things. Repeated changes in rules and regulations were announced and the public was harassed to no end. All evidence suggests that preparations were hardly in place since the decision was sudden.