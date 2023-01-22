Demystifying the Master Spies

In actual fact, this case is old. She was arrested in 2001 on charges of spying for Cuba, sentenced in 2002 to 25 years in prison but released after 20 years in 2023 on good conduct.

Further, Cuba would not have caused so much harm to America as the book blurbs would claim.

In my book, Intelligence Over Centuries, I had quoted American documents, declassified only in 2016, to reveal how Fidel Castro was keen to bridge relations with America even after the 1961 Bay of Pigs fiasco, when the US was in a weak position as the Cubans were holding 1,202 mercenaries and 5,000 members of their families. This was apparent during his long talks with the secret intermediary James B. Donovan during 1962-63.

That does not mean that Cuba would not spy on America. Even Israel, the friendliest country of America, had spied on the latter as the Jonathan Pollard case (1984-85) would indicate. In the intelligence world, there is an unwritten axiom that agents would be planted when the relationship is “normal” while counter intelligence of the home country would be extra alert to flush out such moles.

How do we grade the so-called master-spies? The case of US Naval Radioman John Anthony Walker gives some clues. In 1985, the late Casper Weinberger, then US Secretary of Defence, branded Walker as the ‘master spy’ for causing maximum damage to US security by supplying sensitive data on nuclear weaponry to Soviet Intelligence between 1967 and 1984. He passed on American sensor data along with their tactics and ‘readiness’ on the surface/ submarine/ airborne training system. He also updated the data from time to time.

Boris Solomatin, the then KGB chief of Washington DC station in 1967, who “handled” Walker had told American author Pete Early in 1988 that Walker could help them to “understand and study” how the Pentagon “thinks”. In strategic intelligence this is the most important computation that rivals seek: how would a country behave in a particular situation?

In the same year, The Los Angeles Times named Coomer Narain alias Chittur Venkat Narayan as the ‘master Indian spy’ who could sell India’s security secrets for 25 years, although he was not part of any security establishment. Reams of our strategic papers were sold by him to foreign embassies unhindered by any check at any level. This would indicate that spies who cause maximum damage to the country need not be technical wizards but ordinary purveyors. Narain, who died in 2000, was a regional manager in a private firm.