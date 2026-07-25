A victory that may still fall short

The editor of this paper has asked me to reflect in this piece on three questions about the current protests. Did this movement give me hope? Do I worry these protests might fizzle out? What do I wish comes out of this moment?

To take the first, the answer is yes. All protests and all dissent give activists hope because the assumption is that the State is imperfect. And correction can only come through demands for accountability. Corruption in its deep sense means erosion of the State apparatus and this happens only because the State, in this instance represented by the BJP government, does not behave as public servants but masters.

This particular protest is inspiring because the youngsters began with so little and made so much of it. Their commitment and courage and determination, even when they were sneered at initially, is the reason why their cause is today the dominant story in our vast nation.

To the second question, my view is that the protests will succeed. That there is no option but for the education minister to go. This might happen soon after the protests end for some reason, or it might happen through the subterfuge of transferring him or some other ruse. Insisting that he will stay on after admitting that NEET was compromised is untenable. The protest has made this impossible and the government knows this.

Its response — first ignoring the movement, then insulting its leaders, then the usual police violence and then slandering the youngsters — has not worked because it could not have worked.

I also think that the minister’s resignation will be only a small part of the larger victory the young protestors will have won. A democracy is one where public pressure forces government change. The students are following the farmers in this journey.