Dictators often deploy art of distraction when confronted with issues important to citizens

When the Hollywood hit ‘The Hunger Games’ was first released in 2012, it evoked extreme reactions from governments in Thailand and Vietnam. The Thai government asked theatre owners not to release the film at its premiere, while the Vietnamese government banned it.

Those in power in the two countries feared the impact depiction of a young girl, played fabulously by Jennifer Lawrence, who rises against the president of a dystopian country would have. They also feared that western powers, through the film, were trying to inspire a generation to rebel against their governments. The President in the film was seen making children fight each other for the elite’s entertainment. So much for reel life matching the real.

Foreign Policy reported in the same year about an interesting turn of events in Barnaul, a small town in Russia. When protesters agitating over a local issue were banned, they dumped toys in the town square, which forced the authorities to ban the toys as well. This did not go well with the electorate. You can only go so far, however big a strongman you may consider yourself to be.

Dictators and their aspiring cousins have often used their might to silence protests in their respective countries by all means available to them. They also use one of the oldest tricks in the dictators’ playbook, distraction, when they are confronted with the issues most pertinent to the citizens.

The art of distraction has been particularly useful when helping create the construct of a nation, of nationalism, and of the ‘other’ in the society. When they can find a minority group, a religious sect, an enemy they can blame for the ills perpetuated by them, or their cronies, they are able to make the citizens fight this ‘other’ who live among them.