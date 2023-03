Mehul Choksi, a diamond merchant of Indian origin and a citizen of the Caribbean islands of Antigua and Barbuda since 2017, has filed an affidavit in the country’s High Court claiming he was abducted and tortured by agents of the Indian government in May 2021.

It had already been accepted by the Antigua and Barbuda police and the Dominican judiciary that Choksi was in fact kidnapped from Antigua and taken to Dominica against his will. This could be the first time since Indian independence that the government of India has, directly or indirectly, been accused in an overseas court of indulging in gangsterism abroad. India, however, is not named as a defendant.

Marissa Robertson, the judge presiding over the case, adjudged that the government and police of Antigua and Barbuda have ‘a case to answer’ for not expeditiously and fully investigating Choksi’s complaint.

Choksi is wanted by law enforcement bodies in India for allegedly defrauding Punjab National Bank (PNB) to the tune of Rs 13,000 crore. The diamantaire denies the charge.

Choksi’s affidavit, submitted by London barrister and King’s Counsel Edward Fitzgerald, says the boat that forcibly ferried him from Antigua to Dominica ‘had on board two men of Indian origin’. It then states: ‘The men told the applicant (Choksi) that they were agents from the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), India’s foreign intelligence service.’

It adds: ‘The applicant was made to speak with someone on a mobile phone who identified himself as Narendra Singh and who stated that he was “in charge of your case”, that he was in Antigua when the applicant was abducted and that he was to agree once he got to Dominica to return to India otherwise serious harm would befall him and/or his family. He said: “I will tie you upside down and skin you alive, and your family would be next. I have done this many times before”.’

It continues: ‘Throughout the journey, the applicant was repeatedly beaten and ill-treated, including tasering. The applicant passed out on many occasions due to fear.’

It added that ‘there is evidence linking the government of India to the applicant’s abduction… the evidence that an aeroplane came to Dominica to take the applicant to India’ and ‘the GoI has the motive, means and influence to orchestrate the forcible abduction’.

The affidavit is connected to Choksi’s ‘Fixed Date Claim’ against the attorney general and the police commissioner of Antigua and Barbuda, which pleads he ‘is entitled to a speedy and effective investigation’ into the circumstances of his ‘forcible abduction and removal from the jurisdiction of Antigua and Barbuda on or around 23 May 2021’.

Approving the claim almost in entirety, Judge Robertson ruled: “The defendants have a case to answer.” She also ordered “the defendants are to file and serve their defence”, which, unless appealed against, has to be complied with by 31 March 2023. She also instructed the defendants to “pay 75 per cent of the claimant’s costs on the application”.