India’s defence minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated, in January, a strategic steel arch bridge over the Siyom river in Arunachal Pradesh, while simultaneously opening 27 other border infrastructure projects (albeit ‘virtually’), to be built at an estimated overall cost of Rs 724 crore.

All 28 projects, including 21 bridges and three roads, have been constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), with five of them in Arunachal Pradesh, eight in Ladakh, four in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), and three each in the other border states of Sikkim, Punjab and Uttarakhand, and two in Rajasthan.

While India cannot hope to stand up to the military might of a looming China, it is striving to bolster its border infrastructure in the Himalayan reaches to match that being created by China at the 3,488 km Line of Actual Control, the longest disputed border in the world that divides the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

The bridge that Singh inaugurated is 687 km from Yangtse in the Tawang Sector, where the last of a series of unprovoked transgressions on the LAC had taken place just days earlier (in December 2022), when a column of PLA troops had clashed with Indian jawans.

It was the first physical combat between the two sides since the deadly clash in June 2020 in the Union Territory of Ladakh, when 20 Indian jawans had been killed. A month before this skirmish, over 5,000 PLA troops had breached the LAC to overrun vast tracts of this region. They remain encamped at the two friction points, despite 17 military commander-level talks held to date to resolve the impasse.

Both countries have been feverishly developing border infrastructure in these high-altitude terrains where temperatures can plunge to minus 40 degree Celsius in winter, challenging both men and material. The projects are primarily to improve connectivity and enhance operational preparedness of their armed forces by facilitating deployment of troops, warplanes and drones, heavy equipment, mechanised infantry and vehicles to the forward areas.

India started developing border infrastructure in earnest around a decade ago, while China has honed high engineering skills to create superior multimodal infrastructure spanning integrated road and rail networks, airfields, communications and surveillance structures, and logistics installations.