The newly minted data protection bill 2022 is a more bare-faced declaration of government intent than its predecessors, framed in 2019 and 2021. If the objective of the Personal Data Protection Bill 2019 was to give a legal framework to the Supreme Court’s Puttaswamy judgment (2017), which upheld privacy as a fundamental right, its new avatar, the draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2022, allows the government to override this right at will.

The other objective of the new bill is to enable big business—both Indian and foreign—to mine our personal data to their advantage. So, the intent of the bill is the polar opposite of what it proclaims: while still invoking the citizen’s right to privacy, it is, in fact, granting the State unrestrained rights to violate that privacy at will. It is creating the architecture of an Orwellian surveillance state and promoting‘ surveillance capitalism’.

The 2019 bill was far from perfect. The Joint Parliamentary Committee had suggested 92 amendments to the proposed law. It went through extensive reviews, both in public and in Parliament. After all those consultations, in public and in the JPC, the bill was suddenly withdrawn, and a new draft bill is now in our midst for no apparent or clearly articulated reason. Those reasons, such as they are, become clear when you pore over the two bills side by side, see the pattern of additions and deletions, which show the direction of the new bill.

Let’s look at the big picture first. To protect the citizen’s privacy as a right, we need to first define what that right is and under what conditions the State may take away this right. The right to life or liberty of a citizen, for example, can be taken away by the State if s/he commits a heinous crime as judged by an independent judiciary. As we saw during the state of internal Emergency in 1975, allowing the government to exercise this right without any judicial review led to some of the worst excesses during the period.