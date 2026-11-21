At his Indore concert, after four songs from his setlist had been flagged by child protection authorities, Diljit Dosanjh thundered out the words of Rahat Indori, the poet who knew a thing or two about the limits of authority and the boundlessness of a tongue. “Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai,” the crowd, feeling ten feet taller, roared along.

A few months ago, when students were protesting against the NEET paper leak, Diljit, questioned about his silence, had a rather breezy response: “I’m an artist, bro. I’m not a politician.”

That answer left me cold, because to my mind, the making of an artist is the making of a conscience. We speak about empathy as a shiny bonus in an artist’s repertoire, but we have the relationship backwards. Art demands empathy before it demands talent. The preposterous conceit that an artist can leave that sensibility at the studio door is one I have never bought. There is no apolitical art. Only politics that have become so familiar they pass for common sense.

It is worth remembering that there are artists who have understood that their craft gives them a public voice. Meryl Streep, for instance, used her 2017 Golden Globes speech to call out Donald Trump, then president-elect, over his mockery of a disabled journalist.

“Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence,” she said, and made a plea for principled press, urging Hollywood to support the Committee to Protect Journalists. She reminisced about her conversation with Tommy Lee Jones, who reminded her what a privilege it was to be an actor. Streep spoke of the responsibility that came with that privilege, calling it the responsibility of empathy.